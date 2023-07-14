87.2 F
The Impact of Life Experiences on Police Officers

By providing police officers with positive life experiences, is it possible to decrease the level and frequency of force used?

We are largely the sum of our life experiences. From our first childhood memories to the present, we navigate decisions, biases, and life through the lens of our past. Consequently, when a police officer points a gun at a subject and decides whether to shoot, that life-changing decision depends on their prior experiences.

This article will discuss the significance of life experiences for officers, how an organization can provide them, and the importance of additional research. By providing police officers with positive life experiences, is it possible to decrease the level and frequency of force used? What is the organization’s role and responsibility?

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

