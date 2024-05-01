In a devastating turn of events in Charlotte, North Carolina, eight law enforcement officers were shot, four fatally, during an operation to serve active felony warrants on Monday, April 29, 2024. The violent incident unfolded in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the North Tryon Division, a typically quiet area that was rocked by gunfire that afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which includes officers from multiple agencies, was attempting to apprehend a suspect, 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., wanted for several felonies including Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Felony Flee to Elude. As officers approached the residence to serve the warrants, Hughes opened fire, striking multiple members of the task force.

Tragically, three officers from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and one officer from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) succumbed to their injuries. The three officers were named as: Samuel Poloche, William Elliott and Thomas Weeks. The CMPD officer, identified as Joshua Eyer, a six-year veteran, passed away after battling for his life for several hours at a local hospital. The other injured officers were rushed to area hospitals for urgent care.

In response to the immediate threat, law enforcement officers engaged Hughes, who was armed and in the front yard of the residence. He was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following the shootout, CMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) conducted negotiations with other occupants in the house, leading to two women being taken to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown for questioning.

The large-scale response included multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies such as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, The U.S. Marshals Office, North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, CMPD’s Crime Scene Investigations, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Additionally, CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation, as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face daily and has deeply impacted the Charlotte community, prompting an outpouring of support and condolences for the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.