U.S. Marshals Arrested More Than 75,000 Fugitives in 2022

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) arrested 75,846 fugitives (28,324 on federal and 47,522 on state and local warrants) in Fiscal Year 2022. On average, the agency arrested 303 fugitives per day (based on 250 operational days).

That number breaks down as follows:

Sex offenders – 9,911 (Sex offenses include sexual assault, failure to register/noncompliance with the national sex offender registry and other offenses.)

Gang members – 5,189

Homicide suspects – 5,759

International/foreign fugitives – 1,496 (A foreign fugitive is wanted by a foreign nation and believed to be in the United States.)

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program fugitives – 986 (OCDETF cases combine the resources and expertise of numerous federal agencies to target drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.)

Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act violations – 248 (AWA categorizes sex offenders into a three-tiered system based on the crime committed and requires offenders to maintain their registration information accordingly. For example, Tier 3 offenders – the most serious – must update their whereabouts every three months with lifetime registration requirements.)

“15 Most Wanted” fugitives – 2

Additionally, the USMS seized more than 6,200 firearms during numerous violence reduction and counter gang operations in FY22.

In July 2022, USMS conducted a fugitive apprehension initiative aimed at combating violent crime in 10 cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings. Using its broad arrest authority and network of partners, USMS focused on the most dangerous criminals causing the most harm in those cities. This 30-day initiative, called Operation North Star, resulted in the arrest of 1,501 individuals, including 230 wanted for homicide and 131 for sexual assault, in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. These efforts have contributed to the notable violence reduction accomplishments of our local law enforcement partners and communities in the 10 cities.

“Across the country, neighborhoods are safer because the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 300 dangerous fugitives nearly every day in 2022,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Together with our state and local law enforcement partners, U.S. Marshals upheld the rule of law.”

“I wish to thank the extraordinary women and men of the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as our state and local partners for their tireless work to make our communities safe,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “The impact of these arrests goes beyond contributing to statistics. Every fugitive arrested for a violent offense, helps support violence reduction and brings justice to families impacted by that violence.”

Total fugitives cleared: 95,425

State and local warrants – 61,161

Federal warrants – 34,264

The number of warrants cleared nearly always exceeds the number of arrests in a given year because fugitives are often wanted on numerous warrants, and a single arrest can clear them all at once.

The USMS has a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations. The USMS leads 56 fugitive task forces (representing more than 1,500 law enforcement agencies) throughout the United States and eight regional fugitive task forces. Staffed by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, USMS-led task forces target the most dangerous fugitives.

Notable Arrests in FY2022

On Feb. 23, 2022, the USMS Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 15 Most Wanted fugitive Nyjell Outler, alleged to have shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party March 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At the time of the shooting, Outler wore an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge involving an AK-47 style rifle.

On May 9, 2022, a multi-state, USMS-led manhunt for escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White and his alleged accomplice Vicky White culminated in his arrest in Indiana. USMS investigators used their network of state and local partnerships and expertise to track the couple and bring the fugitive to justice once again. The 11-day ordeal garnered significant national media coverage and highlighted the fugitive investigative prowess of USMS.

On Aug. 30, 2022, USMS 15 Most Wanted fugitive Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted by the San Diego Police Department for the 2016 murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was taken into custody by El Salvadoran law enforcement authorities without incident. McLeod confirmed his identity to members of the U.S. Marshals team and members of the U.S. Embassy, who were on the ground with the El Salvadoran local and national police when they took him into custody. Authorities had received a tip that McLeod had been teaching English at a school in Sonsonate.

Finding Missing Children

In May 2015, the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act was passed and clarified the USMS’ discretionary authority to support law enforcement requests for assistance on any missing child cases. As such, the USMS assists state, local and other federal law enforcement agencies, upon request, in locating and recovering missing children, while focusing agency resources on “critically missing child” cases – those that involve a suspected crime of violence or where factors are identified by law enforcement that indicates an elevated risk to a missing child. In FY 2022, the USMS assisted in the location or recovery of 424 missing children. Since the passage of the JVTA, the USMS has contributed to the location or recovery of more than 2,700 missing children.

