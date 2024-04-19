A US Navy executive has conceded they have “a long ways to go” to increase shipbuilding to the necessary level to deliver on an agreement to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Navy representatives have been questioned by members of Congress who are concerned about the Biden administration’s budget proposal to halve next year’s procurement of the submarines.

The proposal, to build one Virginia-class submarine instead of two, comes despite a significant shortfall in America’s own fleet, and a need to increase production to provide submarines to Australia under the AUKUS deal.

