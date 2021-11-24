28 F
Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. Join for ANNUALEX 2021

Partners will engage in various events to include enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, and air warfare operations.

By Homeland Security Today
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116), Royal Australian Navy Perth-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Brisbane (D 41), JMSDF Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DDG 174), JMSDF Asagiri-class destroyer JS Yamagiri (DD 152), and U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isaiah B. Goessl)

Naval forces from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. unite to conduct multilateral, multinational exercise ANNUALEX in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21-30.

Five international navies, to include the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), German Navy (GMN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and U.S. Navy, will engage in various events to include enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, replenishments-at-sea, cross-deck flight operations and maritime interdiction maneuvers.

“Many naval forces (United States, Australia, Canada and firstly Germany) will join this JMSDF exercise. I’m very proud to participate in the exercise as a commander of surface forces,” said Rear Adm. Komuta Shukaku, commander, Escort Flotilla 1. “We will strengthen the cooperation among those navies through this high-end tactical exercise.”

ANNUALEX is a yearly naval training event led by JMSDF. Naval forces from around the world are invited to participate in the event in an effort to strengthen enduring relationships while sharpening naval proficiencies at all levels.

“The U.S. Navy is honored to be invited to participate once again,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. “ANNUALEX presents an opportunity to strategically coordinate, collaborate and further strengthen our network of partnerships and alliances, enabling us to remain a flexible, adaptable and persistent combined force capable of quickly projecting power, where and when needed.”

Read more at U.S. 7th Fleet

