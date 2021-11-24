Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. Join for ANNUALEX 2021

Naval forces from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. unite to conduct multilateral, multinational exercise ANNUALEX in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21-30.

Five international navies, to include the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), German Navy (GMN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and U.S. Navy, will engage in various events to include enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, replenishments-at-sea, cross-deck flight operations and maritime interdiction maneuvers.

“Many naval forces (United States, Australia, Canada and firstly Germany) will join this JMSDF exercise. I’m very proud to participate in the exercise as a commander of surface forces,” said Rear Adm. Komuta Shukaku, commander, Escort Flotilla 1. “We will strengthen the cooperation among those navies through this high-end tactical exercise.”

ANNUALEX is a yearly naval training event led by JMSDF. Naval forces from around the world are invited to participate in the event in an effort to strengthen enduring relationships while sharpening naval proficiencies at all levels.

“The U.S. Navy is honored to be invited to participate once again,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. “ANNUALEX presents an opportunity to strategically coordinate, collaborate and further strengthen our network of partnerships and alliances, enabling us to remain a flexible, adaptable and persistent combined force capable of quickly projecting power, where and when needed.”

