China, Russia and Iran are holding joint naval exercises this week near the Gulf of Oman, according to the Chinese defense ministry.

According to a ministry statement Monday, the exercises, dubbed “Security Bond-2024,” will take place from Monday to Friday and aims to “strengthen maritime cooperation” and “jointly safeguard regional maritime security.”

A similar round of drills was held last year in the same area between the three countries.

Read the rest of the story at Voice of America, here.