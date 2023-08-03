Coast Guard Changes Name of Coast Guard Sector Juneau

The Coast Guard has changed the name of Coast Guard Sector Juneau to Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska, effective Aug. 1, 2023.

The name change does not include any changes to contact information or operations.

While the Sector Southeast Alaska hub of operations is physically in Juneau, the name change reflects the entire area of operations, which extends from Icy Bay to Dixon Entrance and aligns with the Southeast Alaska Captain of the Port Zone.

“This change is intended to convey to the public that we are available to respond to requests for assistance throughout southeast Alaska,” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, commander of Sector Southeast Alaska. “We hope that this will make our availability more apparent to the people we serve.”

Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders are available 24 hours each day at (907) 463-2980 and VHF Channel 16.

