Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless Returns Home Following 42-Day Multi-mission Patrol

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624) returned to their homeport in Pensacola Saturday following a 42-day patrol in the Windward Pass.

Operating under the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Taskforce — Southeast, Dauntless’ primary mission was deterring dangerous, illegal migration.

Notably, Dauntless’ crew contributed to the protection of life at sea by detecting an overloaded 60-foot vessel with 274 persons aboard. Dauntless worked with other Coast Guard assets to safely interdict the vessel at sea and handle the subsequent care and repatriation of the individuals.

In addition, the Dauntless crew also supported the Coast Guard’s counterdrug mission by detecting one go-fast vessel suspected of carrying illegal narcotics in Haitian waters.

“I am extremely impressed with the crew’s excellent performance during the ship’s first patrol in more than nine months following an extended maintenance period,” said Cmdr. Aaron Kowalczk, commanding officer of Dauntless. “The Dauntless’ crew continues to provide for the safety of mariners and the enforcement of maritime laws and treaties.”

Dauntless is a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resource protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG