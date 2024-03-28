The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog was damaged Monday while returning from sea to the St. Marys River on the border between Florida and Georgia, the service announced in a statement.

The Sea Dog was able to safely moor at Fernandina Beach, Fla., with assistance from other Coast Guard vessels and a commercial towing vessel.

The Coast Guard reported “no injuries to personnel, no damage to other vessels in the area, no impediments to the navigable waterway and no reported environmental impacts as a result of the incident.” The incident is under investigation, the statement said.

