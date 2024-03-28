47.6 F
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog Damaged While Returning From Sea, Safely Moored in Florida

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog (front) and Sea Dragon of Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay support exercise Resolute Guardian, Sept. 25, 2012, near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. (James Kimber/U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog was damaged Monday while returning from sea to the St. Marys River on the border between Florida and Georgia, the service announced in a statement.

The Sea Dog was able to safely moor at Fernandina Beach, Fla., with assistance from other Coast Guard vessels and a commercial towing vessel.

The Coast Guard reported “no injuries to personnel, no damage to other vessels in the area, no impediments to the navigable waterway and no reported environmental impacts as a result of the incident.” The incident is under investigation, the statement said.

Read the rest of the story at Stars and Stripes, here.

