The Coast Guard ended its search late Tuesday for six construction workers who were on a bridge in Baltimore when it was rammed by a massive cargo ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.

“At this point, we do not believe we are going to find any of these individuals still alive,” Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference just after dusk, citing the cold water temperatures and the length of time since the overnight collapse.

The 985-foot-long cargo vessel plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge shortly after departing the Port of Baltimore early Tuesday. The vessel, known as the Dali, suffered a “complete blackout,” said Clay Diamond, the executive director of the American Pilots Association, who was briefed by the state harbor pilots’ group.

