Coast Guard Reminds Boaters Tribal, Canadian Marinas Remain Off Limits

The Coast Guard reminds recreational boaters that some tribal and Canadian marinas remain closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order remains in effect despite the reopening of Washington state boat ramps and recreational fishing, which is important when planning recreational fishing and boating voyages this season.

As of this date, the Makah Reservation and Neah Bay remain closed to all visitors. Included in this closure:

Access to the Makah Reservation is closed to all non-tribal sport and commercial fisheries and entry by land or sea is not permitted.

The Makah Marina and boat launch are closed until further notice.

The Makah Marina Mini-Mart is not providing marine fuel to non-residents until further notice.

For current updates into the closures, please visit www.makah.com Harbormaster at 360-645-3015 or the Big Salmon Fishing Resort at 866 787-1900.

The Quileute Nation restrictions include:

Fuel sales are available on a case-by-case basis, but visitors will be unable to depart their vessel. Mariners are requested to call the marina ahead of time to verify availability.

No other services available.

For the most current Quileute Marina status to verify fuel availability, please call the Quileute Marina at 360-374-5392.

As the United States and Canada are still temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders, this applies at sea as well. All Canadian ports/marinas remain closed to U.S. boaters.

For U.S. boaters seeking entry to Canada, please call in and report to a Canada Border Services Agency at a designated reporting site and state the purpose of your trip. If deemed essential, you will be allowed entry and instructed to quarantine for 14 days. If travel is deemed non-essential, such as recreational, you will be denied entry and directed back to the United States immediately.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are also patrolling the waterways to detect any cross-border crime and ensuring that boaters are complying with travel restrictions.

“As the weather continues to improve, we would like to remind all recreational boaters that tribal and Canadian marinas are restricted in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Cmdr. Torey Bertheau, chief of response, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. “We ask that in addition to planning for a safe boating excursion, you also plan ahead so you don’t find yourself in a situation in which you might need to stop at a tribal or Canadian marina for fuel or supplies.”

