Coast Guard Rescues 16 Along Northern California Coast Over the Weekend

The Coast Guard rescued 16 individuals during five separate cases over the weekend within the vicinity of the Bay Area and Monterey.

Friday, an Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescued three individuals off their 16-foot boat after their boat became grounded on mud in San Pablo Bay.

Saturday morning, crew members from Coast Guard Station Monterey rescued a diver next to the station’s pier after hearing the divers distress whistle during morning colors. Emergency medical services arrived shortly after the diver was rescued by the station’s crew members.

Saturday afternoon, a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew towed a 21-foot boat with four people on board after their boat became disabled in vicinity of Bakers Beach.

Sunday afternoon Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay rescued five people after their 24-foot boat became disabled 1 mile west of Kehoe Beach.

Sunday afternoon Coast Guard Station Golden Gate and Station Bodega Bay also rescued three people after their 25-foot boat became disabled 20 miles west of Point Reyes.

