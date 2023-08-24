The Coast Guard has published Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-23, Guidance for the voluntary use of MARPOL electronic record books On U.S. Flag Vessels.

NVIC 01-23 provides guidance to owners and operators of U.S. flagged vessels who may be interested in voluntarily using MAROL electronic record books, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s process and criteria for assessing, accepting, and verifying onboard electronic record books under the amendments to MARPOL Annexes I, II, V and VI and the Technical Code on Control of Emission of Nitrogen Oxides from Marine Diesel Engines (NOx Technical Code 2008).

This NVIC is available on the Coast Guard NVICs website.

Vessel owners and other interested parties should contact the Office of Design and Engineering Standards (CG-ENG) at [email protected] with any questions or feedback.

