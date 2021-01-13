Guidelines for Qualifying for STCW Endorsements for Basic and Advanced IGF Code Operations

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing has published CG-MMC Policy Letter 01-21. This policy letter provides guidance for qualifying for Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) endorsements in accordance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW Convention), for service on vessels subject to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low Flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

The Coast Guard will issue STCW endorsements for Basic and Advanced IGF Code Operations to mariners who have voluntarily fulfilled the STCW requirements and request the endorsement. Applications for IGF Code Operations endorsements should be submitted in accordance with the policy letter. The National Maritime Center will not issue national endorsements for IGF Code Operations.

This policy is available on the National Maritime Center’s website.

Notice of Availability of the policy letter has published in the Federal Register (86 FR 2425).

Mariners and other interested parties should contact the Mariner Credentialing Program Policy Division at [email protected] or (202) 372-2357 with any questions or feedback.

