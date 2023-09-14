63.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 15, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Maritime Security Working Group: A Focus on Blue Africa and Interoperability Between Partners and NAVAF

Key areas of focus include maritime domain awareness, operational analysis, maritime professionalism, law enforcement, intelligence gathering, and response and interdiction operations.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch (center), commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, stands attendees of Maritime Security Working Group for a group photo at the NAVEUR-NAVAF Headquarters, in Naples, Italy, Sept. 12, 2023. The purpose of the MSWG is to understand the requirements of African partner nations for capacity building, in key areas such as maritime domain awareness, operational analysis, maritime professionalism, law enforcement, intelligence gathering, and response and interdiction operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

Service members from 24 African nations, alongside U.S. Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and Marines, joined together for a Maritime Security Working Group (MSWG) at the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Headquarters, in Naples, Italy, Sept. 12-14, 2023.

The purpose of the MSWG is to understand the requirements of African partner nations for capacity building, in key areas such as maritime domain awareness, operational analysis, maritime professionalism, law enforcement, intelligence gathering, and response and interdiction operations.

Born from the discussions during the 2023 African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) in Cabo Verde, this MSWG will focus on how the large-scale vision of AMFS can be achieved, by building capacity in key areas of maritime security. Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of NAVEUR-NAVAF and one of the key guest-speakers during the conference.

“There are two points in particular I took away from the AMFS: The importance of ‘Blue Africa,’ the exclusive economic zones of African nations, and the interest in meeting with the different facets of NAVAF,” said Munsch. “Within NAVAF, and within the U.S. Navy as a whole, there is a collective interest in Africa’s right to security, stability, and prosperity, and reinforcing those values through the protection of the exclusive economic zones of African maritime nations.”

He then emphasized the importance of regional participation in maritime security, saying “Interoperability is key to seeing this through – both interoperability internally, with different aspects of navies and coast guards communicating with each other, and interoperability on an international scale with regional neighbors and partners. The goal of this working group is to facilitate that, outside the framework we usually see during exercises and conferences.”

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

Read more at U.S. 6th Fleet

Previous articleSaildrones Set Sail in Support of U.S. 4th Fleet’s Operation Windward Stack
Next articleNOAA’s Hurricane Monitoring Technology Flies Straight into the Guinness World Records Book
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals