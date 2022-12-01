National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee Teleconferences Upcoming on Sexual Assault, Mariner Mental Health

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is hosting a teleconference of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee (NMEDMAC) subcommittee for Task Statement 22-1, Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Prevention and Culture Change in the Merchant Marine, on December 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is hosting a teleconference of the NMEDMAC subcommittee for Task Statement 21-1, Recommendations on Mariner Mental Health, on December 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NMEDMAC acts in an advisory capacity to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on matters relating to medical certification determinations for issuance of licenses, certificates of registry, and merchant mariner documents; medical standards and guidelines for the physical qualifications of operators of commercial vessels; medical examiner education; and medical research.

Anyone not part of the NMEDMAC e-mail list who would like to attend this teleconference should contact the Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Dr. Adrienne Buggs, at adrienne.m.buggs@uscg.mil.