44.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 1, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

NATO Demonstrates Maritime Electronic Warfare Capability During Exercise Dynamic Guard 22-2 Off Italy’s Southern Coast

Dynamic Guard is led by NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) and supported by the NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS).

By Homeland Security Today
HMS Albion (L14) an amphibious transport dock of the Royal Navy and ESPS Cristóbal Colón (F-105) the last ship of the Álvaro de Bazán-class of air defense frigates attached to SNMG2 completes Dynamic Guard. The Exercise is designed to build and maintain proficiency in maritime electronic warfare and anti-submarine warfare. Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran)

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) participated the semi-annual NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-2 in the Gulf of Taranto off the coast of Southern Italy Nov. 20-25.

Dynamic Guard 22-2 is an electronic warfare exercise that provides tactical training for the NATO Response Force and Allied national units. Its aim is to enable units assigned to the SNMGs to maintain required levels of proficiency in electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defense.

Dynamic Guard is led by NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) and supported by the NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS). It is held twice annually, with one serial in the North Atlantic area and one in the Mediterranean Sea.

Read more at U.S. 6th Fleet

Previous articleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and IMO: 40 Years of Cooperation
Next article7th Fleet Cruiser Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Sea
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals