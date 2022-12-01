NATO Demonstrates Maritime Electronic Warfare Capability During Exercise Dynamic Guard 22-2 Off Italy’s Southern Coast

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) participated the semi-annual NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-2 in the Gulf of Taranto off the coast of Southern Italy Nov. 20-25.

Dynamic Guard 22-2 is an electronic warfare exercise that provides tactical training for the NATO Response Force and Allied national units. Its aim is to enable units assigned to the SNMGs to maintain required levels of proficiency in electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defense.

Dynamic Guard is led by NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) and supported by the NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS). It is held twice annually, with one serial in the North Atlantic area and one in the Mediterranean Sea.

