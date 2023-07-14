82.6 F
NAVCENT Commander Speaks with Shipping Industry Representatives About Maritime Security Concerns, Information Sharing

Cooper expressed NAVCENT’s strong commitment to closer collaboration and regional maritime security and stability.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, holds a video conference from Manama, Bahrain with shipping industry representatives July 12, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, held a 50-minute video conference with nearly a dozen shipping industry representatives July 12.

Cooper discussed the current maritime security environment and ongoing efforts to increase force presence with partners to deter threats to commercial shipping and reassure regional mariners. He also emphasized the importance of sharing information and enhancing communication among all mariners. During responses to questions from participants, Cooper expressed NAVCENT’s strong commitment to closer collaboration and regional maritime security and stability.

NAVCENT previously hosted a call with shipping industry representatives May 17, following unlawful merchant vessel seizures by Iran in and near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has since increased the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the key strait to bolster vigilance and presence in collaboration with global allies and regional partners.

NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

