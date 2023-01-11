37.6 F
NGA, Collaborators Release New Maps of Arctic

The addition of four more years of data is an increase of more than 50% compared to previous models.

By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) cuts a channel through the multi-year pack ice and snow as Healy transits the Arctic Ocean to the North Pole, September 27, 2022. This is the third time the icebreaker has traveled to the North Pole since its commissioning in 1999. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone, Auxiliary Public Affairs Specialist 1)

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, in collaboration with academia and industry, released four more years of high-resolution imagery of the Arctic, to expand upon NGA’s comprehensive collection of polar region maps.

The ArcticDEM and is a collection of digital elevation models at 2-meter resolution that covers the entire Arctic.

The addition of four more years of data is an increase of more than 50% compared to previous models. This data fills in all of the previous gaps to provide full coverage of the entire polar regions north of 60⁰N, including northern Canada, Scandinavia, Greenland, Alaska, Siberia and the Pan-Arctic.

A digital elevation model is a 3-D representation of a terrain’s surface, created from terrain elevation data. Analysis can be done on DEMs to determine or detect changes in topography over time, including the effects of climate change, which are amplified at the poles.

Reduced-resolution versions are available at 10 meters, 32 meters, 100 meters, 500 meters, and 1 kilometer for cartographic uses. ArcticDEM maps can be downloaded or accessed via the cloud from https://nga.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html

Read more at NGA

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

