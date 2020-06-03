Nigerian Navy Rescues Vessel and Crew from Pirates

The Nigerian Navy has reported that it rescued 18 crew members on board a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, from a piracy attack. The Commander of Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, said the crew members comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivoirians were attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote d’Ivoire before being rescued.

He said the pirates took control of the vessel and directed the vessel toward Nigerian waters. The vessel had 18 crew members.

Shettima said the Nigerian Navy was alerted to the attack, adding that it immediately dispatched the NNS NGURU to intercept the vessel. “On interception of the vessel at about 140nm south of Lagos Fairway Buoy, the pirates refused to comply with the orders of the Navy Ship. “Hence, the NN had to conduct an opposed boarding of the vessel. All the ship’s crew were safely rescued, while the 10 pirates were arrested,” he added.

Read more at the Nigerian Navy

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)