85.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152

Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, a multi-national naval partnership of 38 nations.

By Homeland Security Today
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; observes Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Mohamed Almeer, left; and Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, new commander of Combined Task Force 152; salute during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

The Royal Saudi Navy assumed command of a multinational naval task force focused on maritime security in the Arabian Gulf during a ceremony here, Aug. 27.

Capt. Assem Alamri relieved Capt. Mohamed Almeer of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force as commander of Combined Task Force 152.

Under Almeer’s leadership, the multinational team conducted various exercises and a joint sail with Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Additionally, his staff oversaw the Falcon Warrior exercise, working alongside Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to sharpen skills for conducting vessel boardings.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to command CTF 152,” said Almeer. “I was so fortunate to have such a diverse team from multiple nations coming together to support our mission.”

Alamri is no stranger to coalition and combined operations, having previously served a planning director for Coalition Task Force Sentinel, part of the International Maritime Security Construct, an 11-nation international naval partnership, headquartered in Bahrain.

“I would like to extend my gratitude for the opportunity to lead this task force,” said Alamri. “We look forward to further strengthen maritime security together with our partners in the Arabian Gulf.”

Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, a multi-national naval partnership of 38 nations, which promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet. CMF is commanded by Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

Previous articleTSA Officers Catch Man Who Works at Philadelphia International Airport With a Loaded Gun
Next articleMultinational Defense Leaders Meet in Manila, Talk ‘Free, Open’ Indo-Pacific
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals