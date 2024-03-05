52.5 F
Ship Sunk by Houthis Threatens Red Sea Environment

Gulf of Aden area, political map. Deepwater gulf between Yemen, Djibouti, the Guardafui Channel, Socotra and Somalia, connecting the Arabian Sea through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait with the Red Sea. (iStock Photo)

A UK-owned ship attacked by Houthi militants last month sank in the Red Sea, the U.S. military confirmed on Saturday, as it echoed a warning from Yemen’s internationally recognised government that the vessel’s cargo of hazardous fertiliser posed a risk to marine life.

The Belize-registered Rubymar is the first vessel lost since the Houthis began targeting commercial ships in November. Those drone and missile assaults have forced shipping firms to divert ships to the longer route around southern Africa, disrupting global trade by delaying deliveries and sending costs higher.

The sinking bulk carrier also “presents a subsurface impact risk to other ships transiting the busy shipping lanes of the waterway,” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in its statement on social media platform X.

Read the rest of the story at The Gazette, here.

