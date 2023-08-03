Task Force 57 Welcomes New Commander During Ceremony in Bahrain

U.S. 5th Fleet’s task force responsible for maritime patrol and reconnaissance support across the Middle East region welcomed a new commander Aug. 1, during a ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain.

Capt. Dennis Jensen relieved Capt. Kim DaCosta-Azar as the commodore for Task Force 57 at a change of command ceremony attended by area fleet leaders and task force staff. DaCosta-Azar has led the task force since April 2022.

Under her command, Task Force 57 increased familiarization flights for international partners aboard P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. She also enhanced coordination among other U.S. 5th Fleet task forces and was the first woman to serve as a Task Force 57 commander.

The task force oversaw more than 870 sorties and 7,400 flight hours for maritime patrol aircraft operating throughout the region during her 15-month tour.

“It has been an absolute privilege serving as the Task Force 57 commodore,” said DaCosta-Azar. “The team’s commitment to taking care of people and getting the mission done is evident by their performance. I couldn’t be prouder of every person’s contribution.”

Jensen assumes command of the task force after serving as deputy chief for the Navy Office of Legislative Affairs. He is a P-3C Orion pilot who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000.

“I am honored and humbled,” said Jensen. “I look forward to building upon a legacy of operational success during this period of innovation and change.”

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

