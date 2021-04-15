The Legacy of the Titanic and the International Ice Patrol

Today marks one of the most famous disasters in maritime history, the sinking of the RMS Titanic off of Newfoundland while sailing on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. She sank in a little more than 2 hours. But what does this have to do with the U.S. Coast Guard?

Subsequently, certification and lifesaving devices were improved and the International Ice Patrol was created to patrol the sea lanes off Newfoundland and Greenland during the winter months. The Revenue Cutter Service took over the operation of the Patrol the following year.

The International Ice Patrol is currently headquartered in Groton, Conn., at the United States Coast Guard Research & Development Center.

