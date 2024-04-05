Close observers of the US Navy were mystified when, on March 11, the service released its budget proposal for 2025.

The $258-billion budget request includes $26 billion for six new front-line warships: a Virginia-class attack submarine, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one Constellation-class frigate, one San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and one medium landing ship.

The $26 billion shopping list also includes partial funding for a pair of Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carriers and a Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine.

