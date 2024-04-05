45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 5, 2024
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy: F/A-XX Delay Forced By Congressional Budget Caps

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Navy’s planned F/A-XX will replace its F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet. (Credit: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy’s drastic cut to its next-generation fighter was a conscious decision to deal with congressionally imposed budget cuts and prioritizes near-term modernization over long-term plans.

The service’s comptroller says, however, that the limited funding in current budget plans will be enough to fund the F/A-XX to the “next decision point.”

In the fiscal 2025 budget request, the Navy is calling for just $453.8 million for research and development on the Next Generation Fighter program, with about $3.3 billion total requested over the next four years. That number is dramatically less than the long-term plan outlined in the fiscal 2024 budget request, which called for $2.2 billion in fiscal 2025 and $10.2 billion total over the four-year period.

Read the rest of the story at Aviation Week, here.

U.S. Navy: F/A-XX Delay Forced By Congressional Budget Caps Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
The Terrible Problem Facing the US Navy
Next article
Congress Plans to “Fix” 2-Year Aircraft Carrier Funding Delay – Ensure China Deterrence
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals