45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 5, 2024
Maritime Security

Congress Plans to “Fix” 2-Year Aircraft Carrier Funding Delay – Ensure China Deterrence

Any air campaign to counter a Chinese attack upon Taiwan would have little chance of success without US Navy aircraft carriers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
aircraft carrier

“Five acres of sovereign US territory,” were words used by Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va. to describe the irreplaceable value of US Navy aircraft carriers, symbols of US power and force-projection capacity.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., echoed this sentiment andclosely aligned with Wittman’s sensibility by referring to the seriousness of the threat environment and a commensurate need to ensure stable funding for aircraft carrier construction. Kaine said the current funding impasse, which as pushed back funding for the next Ford-class carrier by at least two years, is in part due to spending caps put in place. During an event on Capital Hill, Kaine pledged to assure the Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition that he and other members will endeavor to secure consistent carrier funding.

“Challenges are growing by the day in every theater, and we need to send the right demand signal. I don’t like that we are sliding backward. We are not going to meet our own needs or the needs of our allies unless we find a fix to this,” Kaine told an audience on the Hill.

Read the rest of the story at Warrior Maven, here.

Congress Plans to "Fix" 2-Year Aircraft Carrier Funding Delay - Ensure China Deterrence Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Navy: F/A-XX Delay Forced By Congressional Budget Caps
Next article
Central Florida Navy Veteran Searches World’s Waters to Recover Remains of Lost Service Members
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals