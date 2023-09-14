63.5 F
U.S., Canadian Naval Forces Participate in Exercise Noble Wolverine

The exercise, which is taking place over multiple phases, involves maneuvering drills, small boat operations and helicopter flight deck training, as well as routine bilateral surface operations.

Sailors from His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) pilot a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) toward Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sep. 6, 2023, in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) is operating alongside the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) as part of the exercise Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea.

A wide-ranging fall exercise, Noble Wolverine involves sustained Surface Action Group (SAG) operations intended to improve interoperability between the allied navies and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. The exercise, which is taking place over multiple phases, involves maneuvering drills, small boat operations and helicopter flight deck training, as well as routine bilateral surface operations.

The U.S. and Canadian ships also executed a combined at-sea replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during Noble Wolverine.

