A Coast Guard 26-foot Response Boat-Small crew prepares to return to USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) after boarding operations off the coast of Holualoa, Big Island, Oct. 21, 2019. William Hart 154-foot Fast Response Cutter and third FRC to homeport in Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Connor0

U.S. Coast Guard Commissions 41st Fast Response Cutter

The U.S. Coast Guard will commission the USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), Patrol Forces Southwest Asia’s first Sentinel-class cutter, into service at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Thursday at 1 p.m. EST.

Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant, U.S. Coast Guard, will preside over the 41st Sentinel-class cutter ceremony. Mrs. Dawn Schultz is the ship’s sponsor.

The Charles Moulthrope is the first of six FRCs planned for service in Manama, Bahrain. The cutter is named after Seaman Charles Moulthrope, remembered for heroic and selfless service as a member of the Revenue Cutter Service Cutter Commodore Perry, patrolling Alaska, when he rescued several of his shipmates who ended up in the sea.

The Coast Guard took delivery of Charles Moulthrope on Oct. 22, 2020, in Key West. They will transit to Bahrain later this year with their sister ship, the Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), delivered on Dec. 22, 2020, and due to be commissioned prior to departure.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X