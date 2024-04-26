Gibbs & Cox aims to address the U.S. Navy’s capacity issues in armament and resupply in the Western Pacific by converting surplus oil rigs into heavily armed mobile missile and resupply bases in its Mobile Defense/Depot Platform (MODEP) Concept at Sea Air Space 2024.

“Our target here is to find a solution to help the challenging problem of having capacity issues in the Western Pacific. For not enough cells, not enough missiles, not enough of being able to keep those ships in the forward station” Dave Zook, Solutions Architect & Combat Systems Department Manager at Gibbs & Cox told Naval News.

“MODEP is a large floating island base designed to bolster the layered defense of national interest. It can linger at an ideal distance from shore and is capable of independent operation for over 12 months,” an infographic on the concept claimed.

