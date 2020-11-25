The USS John S. McCain in the Philippine Sea on May 22, 2020. (U.S. Navy)

U.S. Warship Warned by Russia After Challenging Claims in the Sea of Japan

The U.S. Navy challenged what it called Russia’s “excessive maritime claims” to waters in the Sea of Japan Tuesday, sailing a warship into an area claimed by Moscow, an act that drew a warning from a Russian ship.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain had violated Russian waters and that the Russian anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Vinogradov issued a warning to the American ship, threatening to ram it to drive it out of the area.

The Russian statement said that the U.S. ship changed its course following the warning. The U.S. Navy denied the Russian claim that the threat caused the U.S. ship to leave the area.

