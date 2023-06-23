64.8 F
Unified Command Locates Debris Field Near Titanic, Continues ROV Search Efforts

Experts from within the unified command are evaluating the imagery and debris while continuing ROV’s search efforts near the Titanic to locate additional portions of the Titan.

By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina HC-130 Hercules airplane flies over the French research vessel, L’Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, June 21, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard)

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) discovered a debris field Thursday, approximately 1,600 feet off the bow of the Titanic.

The ROV deployed to the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic, discovered the tail section of the 21-foot submersible, Titan, that went missing Sunday. Experts from within the unified command are evaluating the imagery and debris while continuing ROV’s search efforts near the Titanic to locate additional portions of the Titan.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement regarding the Titan submersible:

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the Titan’s passengers and crew during this incredibly difficult time. I commend the work and leadership of the United States Coast Guard on this extremely complex mission, and we are grateful to our interagency and international partners for their coordination in our search and rescue efforts.”

