71.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 15, 2024
Maritime Security

US-Led Mission Against Houthis in Red Sea Saving ‘Lives and Livelihoods’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, says a U.S.-led coalition is succeeding in defending commercial shipping against Iranian-backed Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea. Wikoff, center, assumed command last month at Naval Support Activity Bahrain and since has been in regular communication with maritime industry leaders assuring them of U.S. commitment. (U.S. Navy Photo)

A U.S. Navy-led coalition is succeeding at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea from militant attacks, while sailors work at a pace unseen in the Middle East in decades, the commander of the service’s forces in the region said.

American personnel “have been asked to perform at a tempo and at a level that our Navy has not operated in since at least the Tanker War of the ’80s,” Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet, said Thursday.

He was referring to a series of Iranian and Iraqi military attacks from about 1984 to 1988 on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. Nowadays, the attackers are Houthi militants in Yemen who are backed by Iran and say they are retaliating against Israel-linked ships, though many of the ships they’ve targeted have no apparent connection to Israel.

Read the rest of the story at STARS and STRIPES, here.

US-Led Mission Against Houthis in Red Sea Saving ‘Lives and Livelihoods’ Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Coast Guard Offloads $4.5 Million in Seized Cocaine and Transfers Custody of 2 Smugglers to Federal Law Enforcement
Next article
US Destroys 20 Houthi Missiles, Underwater Drone as Rebels Vow to Ramp up Attacks for Ramadan
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals