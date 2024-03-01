44.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 1, 2024
Maritime Security

Houthi Terrorists Fired Ballistic Missile at US Oil Tanker

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported another attack by Houthi terrorists on a vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Feb. 24. This time, the terrorists launched an anti-ship ballistic missile at a U.S.-flagged oil tanker.

The missile, which was fired at the U.S.-owned MV Torm Thor, missed the ship and landed in the water. No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the attack, CENTCOM reported on social media platform X.

On Feb. 24, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack amid ongoing efforts to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, which the group says serves as a testament to their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Read the rest of the story at NTD, here.

Previous article
President Biden Issues Executive Order to Protect Americans’ Sensitive Personal Data
Next article
US and British Answer Terrorist Surge in Red Sea Attacks on Ships
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals