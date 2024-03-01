The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported another attack by Houthi terrorists on a vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Feb. 24. This time, the terrorists launched an anti-ship ballistic missile at a U.S.-flagged oil tanker.

The missile, which was fired at the U.S.-owned MV Torm Thor, missed the ship and landed in the water. No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the attack, CENTCOM reported on social media platform X.

On Feb. 24, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack amid ongoing efforts to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, which the group says serves as a testament to their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

