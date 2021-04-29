USCG Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Update to Electrical Engineering Regulations

The Coast Guard published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the Federal Register on April 22, 2021 to update the electrical engineering regulations for commercial vessels in 46 CFR Subchapter J, Parts 110-113.

The proposed rule would update the standards incorporated by reference (IBR) in both 46 CFR 110.10-1 and all of the sections in Subchapter J that reference the updated IBR standards. More specifically, this proposed rule would incorporate more recent editions of many standards, incorporate by reference additional standards for certain topics, and remove IBR standards that are no longer actively used by industry. Due to technological advances, it is necessary to update the current standards to ensure modern technologies are addressed in the regulations. In addition, the proposed rule would amend regulations regarding electrical generator prime movers in 46 CFR 111.12, electrical cable construction in 46 CFR 111.60, hazardous area classification 46 CFR in 111.105, and use of emergency generators in port in 46 CFR 112.05.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before July 21, 2021.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2020-0075 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. The Coast Guard views public participation as essential to effective rulemaking, and will consider all comments and material received during the comment period.

