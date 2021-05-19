USCG Releases 2020 Port State Control Annual Report

The Coast Guard’s Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance is pleased to announce the release of the U.S. Port State Control Annual Report for 2020.

This marks another year of PSC activities with our annual report aimed at providing the global maritime industry key statistics and compliance trends in relation to compliance with U.S. and international regulations, such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

A few key findings discussed in the report are:

• In 2020, the Coast Guard conducted 7,383 SOLAS safety exams with a total of 57 detentions.

• The annual detention rate decreased from 1.10 percent to 0.77 percent.

• The three-year rolling average detention ratio decreased from 1.07 percent to 1.02 percent.

• Data this year shows the number of detentions related to fire safety and lifesaving systems remained similar to the past few years.

• MARPOL Annex I deficiencies decreased over last year’s totals.

• The number of recognized organizations that were associated with detentions decreased from twelve in 2019 to five in 2020.

You can view the 2020 report and past reports by clicking here.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)