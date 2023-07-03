79.3 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 3, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

Navy Adds Creature Comfort to Boost Mental Resilience

By Homeland Security Today
230620-N-LK647-1127 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 20, 2023) Lt. (j.g.) Robert McGroarty, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) spends time with Sage, USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, as the dog and her handlers visit Normandy, June 20, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

When the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier set off last month on its second deployment, it carried something both familiar and entirely novel.

Meet Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog. Under a pilot program, she is the first “expanded operational stress control canine” that will be part of the crew of a Navy ship throughout a deployment.

The 3-year-old Labrador retriever has been specially trained to help sailors cope with stress associated with deployment, providing comfort and morale boosts as part of the ship’s warfighter toughness mental health and resiliency team. 

Recently, Sage and her handlers visited sailors aboard the USS Normandy, another ship in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, in the Mediterranean Sea. 

Read more at the Department of Defense

Previous articleStrengthening Efforts to Counter Unwanted Foreign Influence at Institutions of Higher Education
Next articleArmy Gen. Daniel Hokanson Assesses Potential National Guard Support in R.O.K.
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals