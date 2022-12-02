37.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 1, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

Saratoga County Creates Multi-Agency Support System for First Responders

When members first met the peer support team they were a little distanced and not sure of what to expect. But then they all got talking.

By Homeland Security Today

Following a fatal car accident in Corinth, N.Y., in October, Derek Briner, Corinth assistant fire chief and deputy director of Corinth EMS, knew members of the department needed help.

They needed someone to talk to.

He said when members of the department first walked in to meet with Saratoga County’s recently formed peer support team they were a little distanced and not sure of what to expect. But then they all got talking.

“I’d say within the first 10 minutes of interaction you saw people loosening up and expressing their feelings, getting those demons off their shoulders.”

Read more at The Daily Gazette

Previous articleCDC Planning Wastewater Testing for Polio in Select Communities
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals