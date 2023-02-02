Avian Flu Jumps to Mammals – Could Humans be Next?

APHA is working with the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to investigate the risk to human health of avian influenza in England. A recent UKHSA report noted that from October 1, 2022 to December 15, 2022, health protection systems recorded 2,085 human exposure episodes (where a person was directly exposed to an infected bird). There is likely to be substantial under ascertainment. Based on the 29% of incidents for which there is data, personal protective equipment was used in 27.3% of exposures, and antiviral prophylaxis in 15.9% of exposures. Symptoms were reported following 31 (4.3%) exposures, with 24 symptomatic swabs being carried out (77.4% of those eligible).

Last year, a man in Colorado was diagnosed with avian influenza. Media reports at the time indicated he was involved with culling poultry and infected by a sick bird. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he had mild symptoms, was isolated, and recovered. Nichola Hill, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts said the fact that his symptoms were mild is concerning because it makes the virus harder to detect and track, as infected individuals may ignore mild symptoms and not seek treatment—much like COVID-19.

And last month, WHO was notified of a human infection caused by an avian influenza virus. The case, a nine-year-old girl, living in a rural area in the province of Bolívar, Ecuador, was in contact with backyard poultry, which was acquired a week before the onset of her symptoms. As of January 18, WHO reported that she remained hospitalized, in isolation, and treated with antivirals.

CDC says that human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred most often after unprotected contact with infected birds or surfaces contaminated with bird flu viruses. However, it notes that some infections have been identified where direct contact with infected birds or their environment was not known to have occurred.

“The spread of bird flu viruses from one infected person to a close contact is very rare and when it has happened, it has only spread to a few people,” CDC says. “However, because of the possibility that bird flu viruses could change and gain the ability to spread easily between people, monitoring for human infection and person-to-person spread is extremely important for public health.”

Currently there are no approved vaccines for preventing avian influenza in humans. However, candidate vaccines have been developed for pandemic preparedness purposes.

Jonathan Runstadler, professor and chair of the Department of Infectious Disease & Global Health at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, believes this particular outbreak will not be going away any time soon. It differs from earlier outbreaks in that this time around the whole H5N1 virus, not just a part of it, is circulating, and it is doing so faster than previous outbreaks. “There’s reason to expect this virus is here to stay, and it’s not going to disappear,” said Runstadler.

Prof Ian Brown, APHA’s director of scientific services, recently shared his concerns with the BBC. “The virus is absolutely on the march. And it’s almost remarkable – it’s a single strain,” he said, adding that he was “acutely aware of the risks” of avian flu becoming a pandemic like COVID-19.