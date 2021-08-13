CDC Warns of Salmonella Infections Linked to Recalled Raw Frozen Breaded Stuffed Chicken

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-06-21/index.html
Key points:
- Twenty-eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from eight states. Eleven people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
- Interviews with ill people, traceback information, and product testing results show that frozen, raw chicken products that are breaded, pre-browned, and stuffed are the likely source of this outbreak.
- On August 9, Serenade Foods recalledexternal icon approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products that bear establishment number “P-2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products are sold under multiple brands, including Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood.
- See recall noticeexternal icon for additional details.
What You Should Do:
- Do not eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating a recalled product.
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
- Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.