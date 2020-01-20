Human-to-Human Transmission of New Coronavirus Reported in China

The new coronavirus that has infected more than 200 people in China has been transmitted between humans, according to Chinese health authorities.

Zhong Nanshan, who heads up China’s National Health Commission, told Xinhua News Agency, China’s official state-run news organization, that two cases of human-to-human transmission had been confirmed in China, one in Wuhan and one in Guangdong.

Chinese officials had initially linked the virus to large seafood market in Wuhan, China, where many of the cases originated. Newly reported infections more than tripled over the weekend, rising to more than 200 cases, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Several cases were reported outside of China, in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

