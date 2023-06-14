Marburg Virus Outbreaks in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania Declared Over

On February 13, 2023, the Government of Equatorial Guinea (GREG) declared a Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak, the country’s first outbreak of the disease. Cases were reported in several provinces, including Kie-Ntem, Littoral, and Centro Sur. The government declared the outbreak over on May 15, with 16 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. One additional lab-confirmed sample was never linked to a specific patient since the sample was unlabeled. An additional 23 probable cases, all deceased, were also reported during this outbreak.

In response to a request from the GREG, CDC deployed staff with expertise in viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHF) and laboratorians to set up a mobile lab. The team assisted with the response, providing guidance and support for identifying and tracking illnesses, and laboratory testing and training.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak over on June 8, 2023, 42 days after the last patient was discharged from treatment.

On March 21, 2023, Tanzania government officials declared the country’s first outbreak of Marburg virus disease. CDC’s Tanzania country office provided immediate support in surveillance, epidemiology, and data management. The outbreak was declared over on May 31 with one probable and 8 confirmed cases, with 5 deaths. All cases were reported from the country’s northwest Kagera region.

At this time, there is no evidence of a link between the Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania outbreaks. No confirmed cases of MVD related to these outbreaks were reported outside Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

