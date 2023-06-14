67 F
Visionary Report Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Harness the Power of AI in Scientific Discovery

“AI for Science, Energy, and Security” lays out a comprehensive vision for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to expand its work in scientific use of AI.

By Homeland Security Today

Over 1,000 scientists, engineers and staff from U.S. Department of Energy national labs, academia, and technology companies discussed the rapidly emerging opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence for science, energy and security.

Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly shaping our world, from virtual assistants and chatbots to self-driving cars and automated manufacturing. Seizing on the potential of AI to transform science, the nation’s leading experts in science and technology have released a blueprint for the United States to accelerate progress by expanding its capabilities in AI and big data analysis.

AI for Science, Energy, and Security” lays out a comprehensive vision for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to expand its work in scientific use of AI by building on its existing strengths in world-leading high performance computing systems and data infrastructure.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

