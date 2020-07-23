Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Infections in at Least 15 States Under Investigation

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and FDA are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. PulseNet is the national subtyping network of public health and food regulatory agency laboratories coordinated by CDC. DNA fingerprinting is performed on Salmonella bacteria isolated from ill people by using a standardized laboratory and data analysis method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). CDC PulseNet manages a national database of these sequences that are used to identify possible outbreaks. WGS gives investigators detailed information about the bacteria causing illness. In this investigation, WGS showed that bacteria isolated from ill people were closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak are more likely to share a common source of infection.

As of July 20, 2020, a total of 125 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 15 states. A list of the states and the number of cases in each can be found on the Map of Reported Cases page.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020 to July 7, 2020. Ill people range in age from 2 to 92 years, with a median age of 38. Fifty-six percent of ill people are female. Of 72 ill people with information available, 24 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks. Please see the Timeline for Reporting Cases of Salmonella Infection for more details.

This investigation is ongoing and a specific food item, grocery store, or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of infections. CDC is not recommending that consumers avoid any particular food at this time. Restaurants and retailers are not advised to avoid serving or selling any particular food.

Read more at CDC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)