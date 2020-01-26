State Department Orders U.S. Employees in Wuhan to Evacuate Due to Coronavirus

The State Department is reportedly ordering an evacuation of American employees at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city.

The department said in an email Sunday that it is arranging a flight from Wuhan to San Francisco on Tuesday as part of an effort to relocate diplomats and some private U.S. citizens, according to reports. A person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the consulate in Wuhan will be temporarily closed.

In the email, the State Department called on U.S. citizens with a valid passport to contact the U.S. Embassy in Beijing to request a spot on the outbound plane.

Read more at The Hill

