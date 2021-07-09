American Jazz (American Cruise Lines)

American River Cruise Ship Runs Aground With 120 Passengers Aboard

On Wednesday, the river cruise ship American Jazz went aground on a sandbar in Lake Barkley, Kentucky with 120 passengers on board. 

While on a seven-night cruise from Memphis to Nashville, the vessel ran aground near Cumberland River mile marker 62 at a position outside of the navigation channel. The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon, and the operator, American Cruise Lines, notified Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley on Thursday morning at about 0800. A shallow water response boat crew headed out with a marine investigator on board to assess the situation.  

No damage, pollution, or injuries were reported, and the Coast Guard is working with American Cruise Lines to establish a salvage plan to dislodge the cruise vessel. The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

