Cincinnati CBP Seizes 14,504 Fake ID Items in 2020

Despite the disruptive events of the previous 12 months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and specialists at the Port of Cincinnati remained committed to safeguarding American borders.

In 2020, CBP officers in Cincinnati seized 14,504 fraudulent identification items, in the form of licenses, holographic stickers or seals, laminates, social security cards, passports, visas, and other types of identification. Over 97% of all fake documents seized at the Port of Cincinnati originated in China and Hong Kong.

Officers found that the holographic stickers, laminates, and seals were often shipped with blank cards showing intent to manufacture fake credit cards and IDs to be sold on the black market. The shipments were headed to addresses throughout the United States.

“Fake IDs are used to facilitate underage drinking, which is dangerous in and of itself,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “The story can get even darker, however. Fake documents are associated with identity theft, public benefit fraud, and human trafficking, and terrorists use them to evade travel screening measures. Our officers and specialists are trained to recognize fake identification documents and they are dedicated to protecting innocent civilians.”

CBP officers coordinate identification findings with CBP’s Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal partners in order to combat any illicit activity.

