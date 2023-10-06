Frank James Sentenced to Life In Prison for Subway Mass Shooting in Brooklyn

Frank James was sentenced Oct. 5 by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz, II to 10 concurrent life sentences in prison, plus 10 years to run consecutively for shooting 10 people during an attack on the New York City subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on April 12, 2022.

James previously pleaded guilty to all 11 counts of a superseding indictment, which included 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation vehicle—one count for each gunshot victim—and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of his violent attack.

Merrick B. Garland, United States Attorney General, Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, James Smith, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Edward A. Caban, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD), announced the sentence.

During rush hour on the morning of April 12, 2022, James used a Glock 17 pistol he legally purchased to conduct a mass shooting on an N subway train in Brooklyn. James planned his act of terror for years—purchasing smoke bombs, disguises, firearms, and ammunition. He scouted the location for his attack and completed multiple practice runs. As part of his attack, James, disguised in an orange reflective jacket and yellow hard hat to look like a subway employee, set off a smoke-bomb in a subway car before opening fire on his captive victims. Panicked passengers ran to the far end of the subway car, allowing James to shoot at his victims more easily. When the defendant started shooting, the train was between stations and then temporarily stalled, leaving victims trapped.

In total, James fired at least 32 bullets and 10 victims were struck by his gunfire. Dozens more suffered from smoke inhalation and other mental and physical injuries due to the attack. James then fled the scene of the attack, changing his clothing frequently to evade detection while law enforcement engaged in a 36-hour manhunt to find him and bring him to justice.

At some point after the shooting, James purchased a burner phone which he used to follow the coverage of his attack while hiding from law enforcement. For example, James watched 31 videos of news reports about his subway shooting. He also watched a James Bond chase scene from the movie “No Time to Die” 10 times after the attack. Finally, James turned himself in by calling the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline on April 13, 2022, the day after the mass shooting.

“I hope that this sentence brings some closure to the many victims of this violent attack and comfort to the city at large in knowing that justice was done,” said United States Attorney Peace, who also praised the exceptional efforts of the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force for the investigation and speedy apprehension of the defendant. He also extended his appreciation to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their assistance.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s National Security and Cybercrime Section. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara K. Winik and Ellen H. Sise are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Magdalena St. Surin and the Justice Department’s National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

