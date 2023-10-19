45 F
Hacker Claims to Have Published St. Louis Transit Data

The hacker behind a recent cyber attack against St. Louis’ Metro Transit claims to have published the data. It is unclear what data was published or whether it included sensitive personal information.

An anonymous hacker group says it has published data it stole from a regional transportation agency here.

It was not immediately clear what data was published or whether it included sensitive personal information. The hackers earlier this week demanded a ransom be paid or they would release stolen information from the regional transportation system Metro Transit, including passports, Social Security numbers and tax information.

Taulby Roach, the CEO and president of Bi-State Development, which operates Metro Transit, said Thursday the agency did not pay the ransom but did not release more details about the demand.

Read the rest of the story from GovTech here.

