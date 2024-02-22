A man from Reno, Nevada was arrested at a Florida airport on Saturday after deputies said he joked that Transportation Security Administration agents missed a bomb in his bag.

Deputies said 27-year-old Mack Bjorn was on the jetway preparing to board a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco when he made the joke.

When he was confronted by someone who overheard him and a flight attendant, he reaffirmed that TSA agents missed the bomb in his bag, an arrest report said.

